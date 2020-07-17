Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

