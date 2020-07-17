Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 339.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,909,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $247.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.36, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $260.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $167,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.