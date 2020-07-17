Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 56,928 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $93.32 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $537,136.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

