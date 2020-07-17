Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 470.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.