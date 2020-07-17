Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5,164.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $4,308,985. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $216.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.25. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $243.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.