Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,842,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

