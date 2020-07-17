Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,552 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 414,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $784,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,837,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 502,570 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,938 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

