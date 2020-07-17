Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,182 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after purchasing an additional 816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $45,705,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 118,477.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 178.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $130.97 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.