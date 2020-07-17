Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

