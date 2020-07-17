Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dropbox by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 472,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 79.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.85 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $10,027,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,355,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

