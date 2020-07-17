Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $321.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.62.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

