Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,747 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Snap by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,488 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $105,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Snap by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815,953 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,261,018 shares of company stock valued at $154,186,438 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

