Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $81,183,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.