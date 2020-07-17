Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,971 shares in the company, valued at $43,257,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

