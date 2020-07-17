Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDLX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,089.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,045,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

