Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Relic by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New Relic by 1,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $2,829,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,875. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

