Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $169.66 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.