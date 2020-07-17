Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 868.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 557,544 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackline by 2,500.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 442,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackline in the 4th quarter valued at $20,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 0.94. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,997,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock worth $11,186,789 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

