Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $295.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

