Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $404,146.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,105 shares of company stock worth $7,425,648. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

YEXT stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

