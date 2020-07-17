Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $191.77 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average of $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.