Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,504,000 after acquiring an additional 861,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,670,000 after acquiring an additional 477,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 902,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $49.96 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.