Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,919 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

