Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,659 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.28 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

