Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,681,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after buying an additional 355,514 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $298,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AYX opened at $162.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 1.42. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

