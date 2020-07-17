Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,955 Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 607,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,285,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,285,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

EDIT stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

