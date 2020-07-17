Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 625 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $433,947.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total transaction of $925,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $382.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $384.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

