Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,684 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.