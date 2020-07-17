Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,705 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,035,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 180,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

