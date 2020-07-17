Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,398,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,242.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $599,622.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,654 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,560. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

