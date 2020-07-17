Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,149 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,826 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

