Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,929. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

