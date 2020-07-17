SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Trimmed by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.34 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

