SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $170.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

