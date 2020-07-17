SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,145,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

