Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.65

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 13604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

