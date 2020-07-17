Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFST. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $193.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $56,334.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,958.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $44,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

