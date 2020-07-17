Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 194.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Southern were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Southern stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

