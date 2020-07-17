Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 17.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) dropped 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.58, approximately 38,843,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 23,604,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 576.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

