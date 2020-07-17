Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 6.3%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 149,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 187,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

