Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

Shares of SON stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

