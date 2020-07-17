Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

