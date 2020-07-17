Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.