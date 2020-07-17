Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

SOTK stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

