SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.88

News articles about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news impact score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s score:

Shares of SFTBF opened at $59.50 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $61.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

