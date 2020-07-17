SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SOCLF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. SOCO International has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

