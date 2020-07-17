Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Societe Generale’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $3.55 on Friday. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Societe Generale had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

