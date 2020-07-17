Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.70.

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.39.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8170637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

