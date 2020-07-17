Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NYSE SNAP opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,261,018 shares of company stock worth $154,186,438.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

