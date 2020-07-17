Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,261,018 shares of company stock valued at $154,186,438 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

